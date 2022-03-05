Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

