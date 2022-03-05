Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cellectis by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectis by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 95,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.