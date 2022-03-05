Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.700-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crocs also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

