Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

JPI opened at $22.69 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.