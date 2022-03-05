Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

JPI opened at $22.69 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

