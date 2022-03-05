PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.