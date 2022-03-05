PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $548,210.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $548,210.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001390 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 875.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,957,860,310 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

