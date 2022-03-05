Brookstone Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.55 and its 200-day moving average is $334.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

