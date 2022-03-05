Brookstone Capital Management Has $972,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 197.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $7,395,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 163.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 115,810.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 64,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DD opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

