Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,023 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

