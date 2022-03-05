6,289 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.17 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

