Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $162.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.