Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
NXN stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $14.97.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
