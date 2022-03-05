Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

NXN stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

