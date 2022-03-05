MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0251 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

