StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.