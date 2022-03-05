StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

