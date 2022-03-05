Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Several research analysts have commented on BRAG shares. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

