Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 11,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

CNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter.

Centogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

