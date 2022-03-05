Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 11,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
CNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.64.
Centogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTG)
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
