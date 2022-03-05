TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.02 ($0.94). Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.95).
A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday, November 12th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.40) target price on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of £12.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61.
TEAM Company Profile (LON:TEAM)
TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
