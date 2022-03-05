QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 36.8%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) shares were up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 7.39.

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

