QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 36.8%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) shares were up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 7.39.
QDM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QDMI)
