EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.73

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.73 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 26.21 ($0.35). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.33), with a volume of 11,242,237 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on ENQ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £465.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.73.
EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.
