BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $14.17. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 1,078,452 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
