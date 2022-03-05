BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $14.17. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 1,078,452 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.