Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)
