Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. 3,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.