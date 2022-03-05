Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 431,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,075. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

