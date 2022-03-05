Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Declines By 36.2%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SXYAY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,236. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.