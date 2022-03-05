Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLFF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.