Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declines By 47.7%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. 47,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,136. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Investec began coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

