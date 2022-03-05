Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 137 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $477.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $438.81 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

