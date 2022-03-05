Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Increased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises 9.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Tronox worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

