Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.19 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.53 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

ANTM opened at $476.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a twelve month low of $322.75 and a twelve month high of $477.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

