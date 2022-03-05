Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in Surrozen by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

