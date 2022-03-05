Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 401,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

