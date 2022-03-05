Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Evercore ISI

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.02.

PLUG opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Plug Power by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Plug Power by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

