Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

