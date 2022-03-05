BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.42 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

