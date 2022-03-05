ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $475,441.24

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $475,441.24 and approximately $31,070.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010139 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

