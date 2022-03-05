Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

