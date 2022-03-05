LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.60.

LGI Homes stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

