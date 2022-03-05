NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NVEE opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

