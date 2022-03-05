Gradient Investments LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.87 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

