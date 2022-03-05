Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.70

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.70 and last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 10256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a market cap of C$542.29 million and a P/E ratio of 48.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

