Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Corteva by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Corteva by 116,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

