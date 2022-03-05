McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 107300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
The stock has a market cap of C$477.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.
About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)
