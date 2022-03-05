Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 5.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 4,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 226,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

