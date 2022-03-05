Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.60

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.60 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 2993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

