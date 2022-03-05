Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

