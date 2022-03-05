Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

