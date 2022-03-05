Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.