Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $260.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

