Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.60 and a 52-week high of $109.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.